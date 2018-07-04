B.C. campsites still clearing hundreds of fallen trees more than a week after storm
‘Sometimes mother nature just changes the rule book,’ says recreation officer
Some B.C. campsites are still cleaning up after last week's wild windstorm in the southern Interior that roared through the region, knocking out power and uprooting trees.
The storm damaged several recreation sites and trails. Cottonwood Beach recreation site on Mabel Lake, about 120 kilometres north of Kelowna, was the worst hit.
"It was freaking crazy and scary. It was like something you see on TV," said Courtney Derry, the site operator at Cottonwood Beach.
More than 100 trees were knocked down in the middle of the night on June 25, destroying six campsites, and crushing an outhouse and a picnic table.
"If at the campsites where a lot of trees came down there were people camping, there would have been a lot of casualties — we were just completely lucky," she told CBC's Jaimie Kehler.
She estimated that the winds were blowing at about 100 km/h and said it was so loud that "you couldn't even hear yourself."
Fallen trees had to be cut away the next morning to create a path out.
"There was no way out. There were trees everywhere on the road," said Derry. "Logging and cleaning up, that's all we've been doing non-stop [since]."
Ian McLellan, the district recreation officer for the Okanagan with Recreation Sites and Trails B.C., described the storm as a "significant wind event" that will take several more days to repair.
"We've been in there with wildfire protection crews and they've been clearing out the trails and the campsites," he said.
A danger assessment at the campground had been completed just before the May long weekend but, in extreme weather, those assessments don't always hold.
"Anything above 70 km/h, the danger tree-assessment is no longer valid really," McLellan said.
"Sometimes mother nature just changes the rule book."
With files from Jaimie Kehler and Daybreak South.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.