B.C. campsites still clearing hundreds of fallen trees more than a week after storm

Some B.C. campsites are still cleaning up after last week's wild windstorm in the southern Interior that roared through the region, knocking out power and uprooting trees.

The storm damaged several recreation sites and trails. Cottonwood Beach recreation site on Mabel Lake, about 120 kilometres north of Kelowna, was the worst hit.

"It was freaking crazy and scary. It was like something you see on TV," said Courtney Derry, the site operator at Cottonwood Beach.

'We just sat out in the open and watched it all because there was no safe place,' said Derry. (Jaimie Kehler/CBC)

More than 100 trees were knocked down in the middle of the night on June 25, destroying six campsites, and crushing an outhouse and a picnic table.

"If at the campsites where a lot of trees came down there were people camping, there would have been a lot of casualties — we were just completely lucky," she told CBC's Jaimie Kehler.

She estimated that the winds were blowing at about 100 km/h and said it was so loud that "you couldn't even hear yourself."

The campground continues to repair the damage more than a week later. (Jaimie Kehler/CBC)

Fallen trees had to be cut away the next morning to create a path out.

"There was no way out. There were trees everywhere on the road," said Derry. "Logging and cleaning up, that's all we've been doing non-stop [since]."

Ian McLellan, the district recreation officer for the Okanagan with Recreation Sites and Trails B.C., described the storm as a "significant wind event" that will take several more days to repair.

Courtney Derry says that before the storm, there was a dense forest of beautiful trees but now "you can see [for] miles through them." (Jaimie Kehler/CBC)

"We've been in there with wildfire protection crews and they've been clearing out the trails and the campsites," he said.

A danger assessment at the campground had been completed just before the May long weekend but, in extreme weather, those assessments don't always hold.

"Anything above 70 km/h, the danger tree-assessment is no longer valid really," McLellan said.

"Sometimes mother nature just changes the rule book."

With files from Jaimie Kehler and Daybreak South.

