Skip to Main Content
Menu
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
news
Top Stories
Local
COVID-19
Opinion
World
Canada
Politics
Indigenous
The National
Business
Health
Entertainment
Science
CBC News Investigates
Go Public
Shows
About CBC News
More
B.C. business giant traces his social activist roots in autobiography | CBC News Loaded
British Columbia
·
Video
B.C. business giant traces his social activist roots in autobiography
Michael Audain's "One man in His Time" talks about timing, luck, and a lack of a plan leading to the life he's had
Social Sharing
Posted: Oct 30, 2021 12:33 PM PT | Last Updated: October 28
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC News
Report Typo or Error
now