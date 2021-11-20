Bodies of 3 men recovered, 1 still missing, in mudslide near Lillooet

The bodies of three men have been recovered at a mudslide near Lillooet, B.C., on Friday, the RCMP said.

Police, along with search-and-rescue crews, have been looking for four missing people connected to a mudslide that swept across a section of Highway 99 — also known as the Duffey Lake Road — on Nov. 15.

"These three men were among those whom we confirmed were missing earlier this week," B.C. RCMP Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said.

Shoihet said one additional man is still missing, but efforts have been hampered by weather and site conditions.

"Our thoughts continue to be with all of those who have been impacted in this terrible tragedy," she said.

On Tuesday, the body of woman was also recovered from the slide site — becoming the first confirmed fatality as a result of catastrophic flooding and landslides across the southern half of the province caused, in part, by extreme rain last weekend.

