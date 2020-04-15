Black bears are starting to emerge from their dens and, as many housebound humans escape the indoors with walks in the woods, there are bound to be some animal encounters this spring.

Dave Bakker, president of the Northern Bear Awareness Society in Prince George, B.C., said there have already been a few bruin sightings as the animals wake up from hibernation and start searching for food.

Bakker said it is critical at this time of year for people to be aware of their surroundings and lock up anything at home that could attract a hungry bear.

"It's time to take the earbuds out," said Bakker on CBC's Daybreak North on Wednesday, stressing the importance of being alert.

Bakker says if a bear is known to be in the area where you're walking, making noise to let the animal know you're coming can prevent it from being startled and acting aggressively.

He said it's also best to keep pets under control while walking in bear territory so you don't trigger a conflict.

People should usually walk in the woods in groups, he said, but he acknowledged that physical distancing due to COVID-19 will make that a challenge this year — so making your presence known is probably your best defence.

A black bear trolls driveways for unlatched garbage bins in Port Moody, B.C., last year. (Curt Petrovich/CBC News)

Bakker said it's also critical to secure anything a bear might interpret as a snack in your yard. This will prevent them from returning to your property looking for easy eating. Key culprits are garbage cans and bird feeders.

"Be proactive. Don't wait for it to happen," warned Bakker.

If you do find a bear munching on something in your yard, do not confront it, he said. Instead, Bakker recommends making noise from a safe distance, which can make the animal uncomfortable and encourage it to leave.

Black bears are often detected on camera traps in BC and AB. To social distance, they use their speed (they can reach ~40-50kph!) and they also go up! Black bears are expert climbers but we don't recommend climbing trees as a human way to social distance.

According to WildSafeBC, the province has one of the highest populations of black bears in the world, with somewhere between 120,000 and 150,000 animals.

Adult males are usually the first black bears to wake up from hibernation and venture out, followed by juveniles and then mother bears with cubs.

The animals are usually sleepy, snarky and snacky when they first stumble outside — similar to many British Columbians isolated at home right now.

But Bakker warns bears can snap into fighting shape in a matter of seconds.

"Even though these bears are going through a stage of being lethargic they can be very active, very quickly if they have to," he said.

For more information on preventing conflict with bears visit WildSafeBC online.

