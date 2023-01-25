Late blast of snow increases avalanche risk in southern B.C., forecasters say

After a blast of late-winter snow across much of southern B.C., forecasters say increased avalanche risks at high elevations are expected to persist through the week.

A recent storm system brought up to 25 centimetres of snowfall in areas north and east of Hope, prompting Avalanche Canada to raise its risk to considerable to high in those regions and on the South Coast.

Forecasters said conditions mean there will likely be naturally occurring avalanches throughout the week.

"Typically when a lot of new snow falls, it takes several hours or even days to settle and gain strength, so we quite often see that fresh snow falling down slope easily until it's had a period to sit and bond over time," said Simon Horton, senior forecaster with Avalanche Canada.

"The areas that might be impacted the most are those that currently have weak snow on the ground already, and that's many parts of the interior ranges specifically where that combination of new snow and weak snow on the ground could produce particularly large avalanches," he said.

With spring breaks in effect across B.C. public schools, resorts can expect bigger crowds. Horton warns those taking to the backcountry that March can be a particularly dangerous time on mountains, given the combination of deep snowpacks and warming temperatures.

"You combine that with longer days and more sunshine, it just becomes a more complex time to understand what's going on in the mountains, and it's important to respect that and maybe be a bit more conservative, even on a sunny day," he said. "That warmth of the sun can add up to the avalanche hazard."

WATCH | Experts deliver tips and demonstrate use of an avalanche transceiver:

Experts offer safety training as forecasters predict a severe avalanche season in B.C. Duration 1:32 Avalanche Canada is warning that B.C.'s snowpack this year is unusually weak and will be more vulnerable to avalanches. A Prince George Search and Rescue group is hoping those heading to the backcountry will take the time to train themselves in case of an avalanche disaster.

B.C. has experienced a particularly deadly season with conditions resembling the 2003 season, which saw 29 deaths.

Twelve people have died in six separate avalanches around southern B.C. since January.

Road conditions

With snow expected to ease on Tuesday, Environment Canada warns that weather in the mountains can change suddenly, resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

A new snowfall warning is in place for the Trans-Canada Highway between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass as heavy snow continues near the summit.

Warnings have lifted for the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt, Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass, and the Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.