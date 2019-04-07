B.C. attorney general says parents with dependent kids should make will
People whose circumstances have changed are also encouraged to update their wills
British Columbia's attorney general is encouraging people to make a will, especially because most residents with dependent children do not have one.
David Eby says that's the reason the province has proclaimed the upcoming week as Make a Will Week.
He says in a release that people without a will would have their estate distributed according to the law, not necessarily how they would have wished.
Eby says important decisions such as who would raise children are part of a will, and not having that legal document may lead to potentially time-consuming and costly court action.
A will can be written using a kit, but Eby says a notary or lawyer may be required, depending on certain situations.
People whose circumstances have changed, including a marriage, birth of a child or purchase of a home, are also encouraged to update their wills.
