B.C. announces plans to update and modernize forestry policy
Premier John Horgan and Katrine Conroy, the minister of forests, lands, natural resource operations and rural development are expected to unveil government plans to update and modernize forest policy and legislation in British Columbia.
Premier and minister of forests set to make announcement live at 2 p.m.
The provincial government says it will announce plans to update B.C.s forestry policy at 2 p.m.
The announcement will centre around the forestry industry, relationships with Indigenous communities and management of old growth forests, according to the provincial government.
