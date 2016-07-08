Skip to Main Content
British Columbia·COMING UP LIVE

B.C. announces plans to update and modernize forestry policy

Premier John Horgan and Katrine Conroy, the minister of forests, lands, natural resource operations and rural development are expected to unveil government plans to update and modernize forest policy and legislation in British Columbia.

Premier and minister of forests set to make announcement live at 2 p.m.

CBC News ·

B.C. officials make forestry announcement

CBC News

8 seconds
Live in
now
Premier John Horgan and Forestry Minister Katrine Conroy make an announcement on forest policy and legislation in B.C. 0:00

The provincial government says it will announce plans to update B.C.s forestry policy at 2 p.m.

The news conference will be carried live here and can also be viewed on CBC Facebook or Twitter.

Premier John Horgan and Katrine Conroy, the minister of forests, lands, natural resource operations and rural development are expected to unveil government plans to update and modernize forest policy and legislation in British Columbia.

The announcement will centre around the forestry industry, relationships with Indigenous communities and management of old growth forests, according to the provincial government.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now