B.C. announces masks will be mandatory in schools when physical distancing can't be maintained

B.C.'s Ministry of Education announced Monday that staff and students in middle and secondary schools will have to wear masks in areas where physical distancing cannot be maintained

Province announces masks will be required in high traffic areas like buses and hallways

Students are pictured being welcomed back to school with physical distancing protocols in place at Lynn Valley Elementary in North Vancouver, British Columbia on Monday, June 1, 2020. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

All staff and students in B.C. middle and secondary schools will have to wear masks in areas where physical distancing cannot be maintained, according to the provincial government.

The Ministry of Education announced Monday that masks will be required in high traffic areas like buses and in common areas like hallways,

A ministry news release says students and staff  will still have to physically distance from people outside their designated learning group, even if they are wearing a mask. Schools have guidelines to ensure that different learning groups do not congregate in the same areas. 

Students who cannot wear masks for medical reasons will be exempted from the new health mask guidelines.

The province says it's providing additional funding to help school districts buy up to 1.5 million masks — enough for every public-school staff member and student to have at least two masks.

The news release also says that Canadian Shield, a manufacturer of personal protective equipment products in Ontario, is donating an additional 54,500 face shields for K-12 schools in B.C.

