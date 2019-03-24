B.C. announces funding for ground search and rescue groups

Skip to Main Content
The government of British Columbia has announced a one-time, $18.6 million grant to search and rescue crews across the province.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth poses with members of B.C.'s Search and Rescue Association during an announcement of a one-time grant of $18.6 million. (Mike Zimmer/CBC)

The funding, announced Saturday, will be used over the next three years, and will help with training, administrative support, and equipment renewals. 

Chris Kelly, president of the B.C. Search and Rescue Association, thanked the government on behalf of the organization's 80 groups and 2,500 members.

"The funds will provide critical core supports over the next three years," Kelly said in a release. 

The province provides annual funding to cover operational costs as well as insurance and liability for the groups. In the 2017-2018  fiscal year, it provided $9 million. 

