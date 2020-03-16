B.C. announces 77 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 348, as restaurants close

B.C. is ordering all restaurants to stop providing dine-in services, as provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 77 new cases of coronavirus Friday, bringing the total to 348.

Of that number, 200 are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 95 are in Fraser Health, 30 in Island Health, 19 in Interior Health and four in the Northern Health region.

"We're now at the point where it's irrelevant what community you're in," Henry said. "We need to take measures across the province."

Twenty-two people are now in hospital, with 10 in intensive care. Six people have fully recovered.

A new health-care worker associated with the Dufferin Care Centre, a long-term care home in Coquitlam, has been diagnosed with the virus. That case is now being managed as an outbreak.

Health-care staff 'working miracles'

Henry said about two dozen health-care workers in B.C. are now affected, but that none have severe illness. She acknowledged the growing angst that the health-care system won't have enough supplies to protect health-care workers, saying everything is being done to secure the resources that are needed.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said critical care beds in the province are now at 68.1% capacity, as the healthcare system works to increase the supply of all healthcare materials.

"This preparedness is not what's happened in other jurisdictions. We've learned from what's happened in other jurisdictions," he said.

"This has required extraordinary efforts by everyone in the acute care sector."

Dix said frontline staff are critical to the crisis, and didn't mince words describing the measures that would be taken to stop people hoarding supplies that could help them.

"We'll track down and punish anybody caught misappropriating — the better word is stealing — any supplies you need."

Dix also spoke directly to health-care workers, saying they are "working miracles."

"We are grateful. We are enormously grateful for all your efforts. We are making headway together in the face of this threat, but we're not there yet."

No full shutdown yet

Asked whether B.C. is heading toward a full shelter-in-place order that has been brought in for places like Italy and New York City, Henry said the province is not yet at that critical level. So far, gatherings of more than 50 have been banned and people are being asked to stay two metres apart, even when outdoors.

But Henry said the message is not that meetings of up to 50 people are still OK.

"The order is that over 50 is forbidden," she said.

"You need to maintain distances. you need to maintain hygiene. This doesn't mean that it's OK to be in groups of 50 on the beach because it means that you're not maintaining the things we need to contain this virus."

