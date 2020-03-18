B.C. announces 74 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 424, with 1 new death

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 74 new coronavirus cases in the province on Saturday, bringing the total to 424.

Henry also announced one new death, bringing the total number to ten. That case is linked to the Lynn Valley Care Centre.

Twenty-seven people are now in hospital, and 12 people in intensive care.

There are now 230 cases in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 126 in Fraser Health, 37 in Vancouver Island Health, 27 in Interior Health, and four in Northern Health.

Henry also ordered that personal service establishments close, including spas, salons, tattoo parlours, and massage parlours.

Restaurants have also been ordered to stop providing dine-in services and move to delivery and take-out models only.

Henry once again emphasized the importance of social distancing to flatten the rising curve of known cases of COVID-19.

"This is our chance to alter the course of this epidemic, and we can do it … it's in our hands right now," she said.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said the provincial health line at 811, which has fielded upwards of 530,000 calls over the past few days, has added seven nurses and 30 patient navigators.

"I know there's some anxiety about the measures that have been taken … they require 100 per cent compliance. Most of these measures are orders," he said.

"It's everyone's obligation to comply."

