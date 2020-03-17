B.C. announces 45 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 231

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 45 new coronavirus cases in B.C. on Wednesday, bringing the total number in the province to 231.

No new deaths were reported on Wednesday.

There is one new case announced at Haro Park Centre, a residential care home in Vancouver.

Thirteen people have been hospitalized. Seven of them in intensive care. Five people continue to recover.

Henry opened the news conference, which has become a routine watch for many B.C. residents, by calling the times "extraordinary," following the announcement of a series of emergency protocols.

On Tuesday, B.C. declared a public health emergency over COVID-19. On Wednesday, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth expanded it to a provincial state of emergency to ensure provincial and federal resources are delivered jointly in an "all hands on deck" approach. The City of Vancouver has also declared its own local state of emergency.

A ban on all gatherings of more than 50 people remains in effect, and anyone returning to Canada from international travel has been ordered to self-isolate for 14 days.

Henry said B.C. is currently in a "critical time" to flatten the curve as the virus continues to spread.

"We do know that this virus is spreading in our community, and the measures that we are requiring of people and asking of people are to try and stop the spread of this virus," she said.

"What we do today is going to help us in the next 10 days, 14 days."

Health Minister Adrian Dix said around 17,000 people in B.C. have been tested so far.