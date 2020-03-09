B.C. announces 40 new coronavirus cases, 1 new death

Breaking: B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 40 new coronavirus cases in B.C. on Thursday, bringing the total to 271.

Henry also announced one new death, bringing the total number of deaths to eight.

The death is linked to the Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver.

Earlier story below:

Earlier on Thursday, the City of Vancouver formally declared a state of emergency, giving it expanded powers.

On Wednesday, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth announced a provincial state of emergency to ensure provincial and federal resources are delivered jointly.

A ban on all gatherings of more than 50 people remains in effect, and anyone returning to Canada from international travel has been ordered to self-isolate for 14 days. The public has been urged to social distance by avoiding large gatherings and keeping two metres from one another where possible.

Trudeau announced on Wednesday morning that Canada and the U.S. agreed to temporarily close their shared border to non-essential travel.

If you have a COVID-19-related story we should pursue that affects British Columbians, please email us at impact@cbc.ca.