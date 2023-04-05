B.C. announces $214M in funding to boost school food programs
Advocate says food programs should be equitable and minimize stigma
The British Columbia government said Tuesday that it has committed $214 million over three years to support food programs in school districts across the province.
It's an extension of funding announced last August to help families prepare for back-to-school in the face of rising inflation.
Money will go toward purchasing food and hiring dedicated staff to co-ordinate.
"This is the largest investment in school food programs in the province's history and it will make a real difference for families and kids," B.C. Education Minister Rachna Singh said Tuesday.
Ravi Parmar, chair of the Sooke School District, has been advocating for a national food program for schools.
"This is a great interim step from the province, in terms of being able to create a little bit of certainty over the next little while," Parmar said.
He says food programs can help put students in a better position to learn.
"So when we're able to provide breakfast programs, lunch programs, it's something that allows us to be able to support those students who may be struggling with food insecurity," he said.
Parmar says he wants the province to push the federal government to create a national funding model for food in schools.
Viveca Ellis, executive director of Single Mothers' Alliance of B.C., welcomed Tuesday's announcement, but says funding is needed to build school infrastructure to sustain food programs.
"We've talked to some families and others in the system, they have an enormous school and a tiny kitchen," Ellis said. "Many, many schools have no kitchens and they outsource."
Ellis also hopes attention is paid to having programs adequately staffed so extra work doesn't fall on school staff and volunteers.
She says programs should be equitable and minimize stigma.
"Low-income families, the very last thing … that they want is to be singled out within their school community as needy," Ellis said.
"We heard from children who don't want to access the school food program because they don't want to sit in the corner and be perceived as the low-income kids in the corner.
"We've heard of parents who struggle to get their kids to opt in for these reasons."
With files from Kathryn Marlow and On The Coast
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?