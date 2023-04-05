B.C. announces $214M in funding to boost school food programs

The British Columbia government said Tuesday that it has committed $214 million over three years to support food programs in school districts across the province.

It's an extension of funding announced last August to help families prepare for back-to-school in the face of rising inflation.

Money will go toward purchasing food and hiring dedicated staff to co-ordinate.

"This is the largest investment in school food programs in the province's history and it will make a real difference for families and kids," B.C. Education Minister Rachna Singh said Tuesday.

B.C. announces funding for school food programs: Single Mothers' Alliance of B.C.executive director Viveca Ellis speaks with Gloria Macarenko about how much impact this will actually have for school-aged children.

Ravi Parmar, chair of the Sooke School District, has been advocating for a national food program for schools.

"This is a great interim step from the province, in terms of being able to create a little bit of certainty over the next little while," Parmar said.

He says food programs can help put students in a better position to learn.

"So when we're able to provide breakfast programs, lunch programs, it's something that allows us to be able to support those students who may be struggling with food insecurity," he said.

Parmar says he wants the province to push the federal government to create a national funding model for food in schools.

Viveca Ellis, executive director of Single Mothers' Alliance of B.C., welcomed Tuesday's announcement, but says funding is needed to build school infrastructure to sustain food programs.

"We've talked to some families and others in the system, they have an enormous school and a tiny kitchen," Ellis said. "Many, many schools have no kitchens and they outsource."

Ellis also hopes attention is paid to having programs adequately staffed so extra work doesn't fall on school staff and volunteers.

She says programs should be equitable and minimize stigma.

"Low-income families, the very last thing … that they want is to be singled out within their school community as needy," Ellis said.

"We heard from children who don't want to access the school food program because they don't want to sit in the corner and be perceived as the low-income kids in the corner.

"We've heard of parents who struggle to get their kids to opt in for these reasons."