B.C. announces 145 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 617

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 145 new coronavirus cases in B.C. on Tuesday, bringing the total to 617.

Henry says the numbers represent 2 days of new reported cases: 67 on March 23 and 78 in last 24 hours.

No additional deaths were reported.

As of Monday, 13 people have died in B.C., with 10 of those deaths associated with the Lynn Valley Care Centre.

Henry said 59 cases have been hospitalized, and 23 of those are in intensive care.

Of the total number of cases, 330 are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 194 in Fraser Health, 44 in Vancouver Island Health, 41 in Interior Health, and nine in the Northern Health region.

"We know that there is circulation and there is risk across the province right now," said Henry.

"No community in this province is immune. We know this virus can spread with very minimal symptoms."

Henry said 173 people, representing 28 percent of the total cases, have fully recovered.

2 new long-term care homes report infections

Two additional long-term care homes now have outbreaks: Little Mountain in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and Evergreen Heights in the Fraser Health region. Ten of the deaths in B.C. are linked to an outbreak at the Lynn Valley Care Centre.

Henry addressed fears that the death rate in B.C. has been high, mirroring the rate in global hotspots like Italy.

"Most of our deaths, tragically, have been related to the one long-term care home," she said.

"When we look at the overall numbers ... we consider that as one event rather than 10 individual events."

Increased testing capabilities

Health Minister Adrian Dix said that 3,500 tests are now being done every day.

He said there has been an "escalation" in the number of people who have been hospitalized, adding that B.C.'s critical care beds are currently at 55.3 per cent occupancy.

"The number of cases we're seeing will continue to rise. The next few weeks will be very, very difficult," he said.

Henry also provided further details on B.C.'s testing strategy, which has been based on testing protocols being used internationally. People with symptoms who have travelled outside of Canada are not tested, freeing up testing capabilities for community cases where the source of transmission is unknown.

"This allows us to continue to widely test anybody for whom we don't know where they were exposed to this. It also means that we can aggressively test health-care workers," she said.

"To be clear, we are absolutely testing and contact tracing anybody for whom we don't know the source of their infection."

