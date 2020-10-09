Trial of Dutch man charged in Amanda Todd cyberbullying case to begin Monday

The trial of a Dutch man accused of harassing and extorting Port Coquitlam teenager Amanda Todd online before she died by suicide in 2012 is set to begin Monday at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster.

Aydin Coban has been charged with extortion, criminal harassment, child luring and child pornography relating to her case.

Todd, 15, took her own life in 2012 after posting a video in which she used flash cards to describe how she sank into depression after being exploited online. Todd's video has been viewed millions of times and her story has been covered extensively by domestic and international media outlets.

Coban was extradited from the Netherlands to Canada in December 2020 and has been in custody since.

In 2017, in an unrelated case, Coban was sentenced to 10 years and eight months in prison on charges stemming from the abuse of 34 young girls and five men.

The Dutch prosecution office said his victims lived in countries including the Netherlands, Australia, Norway, the U.K. and the United States.

Aydin Coban, shown here in an artist's court sketch, denies the allegations and looks forward to having the trial begin, his lawyer said earlier this year. (Eurovision)

A spokesperson for the federal Department of Justice said last year that once Coban's Canadian trial has concluded, he will return home to complete his sentence. If he is convicted of the Canadian charges, that sentence will also be served in the Netherlands.

A mandatory publication ban that exists on any case involving a victim of child pornography was struck down in B.C. Supreme Court earlier this year after a successful constitutional challenge, allowing media to report that Todd is the alleged victim.

The constitutional challenge was brought by Todd's mother, Carol Todd, and a consortium of Canadian media outlets. Carol Todd welcomed the decision, saying she hopes Amanda's story can raise awareness around digital safety.

Coban's lawyer Joseph Saulnier said in January that with media now allowed to fully report on the trial, people need to "remain mindful that Mr. Coban is not charged with Amanda Todd's death."

Saulnier went on to say Coban denies the allegations against him and looks forward to finally having the trial begin.