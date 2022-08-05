Aydin Coban sentenced to 13 years for sexual extortion of Amanda Todd

WARNING: This article contains details of sexual extortion and may affect those who have experienced it or know someone affected by it.

The 44-year-old Dutch man convicted of sexually extorting a B.C. teenager who died by suicide a decade ago was sentenced to 13 years in prison Friday.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Martha Devlin asked Aydin Coban to stand as she read out her final decision, after reading through the arguments presented by the Crown and the defence and explaining her deliberation process.

Coban was convicted in August of extortion, two counts of possession of child pornography, child luring and criminal harassment against Amanda Todd.

Todd's story of being exploited online from November of 2009 to February of 2012 travelled around the world. She died by suicide on Oct. 10, 2012, after uploading a nine-minute video detailing the abuse she experienced and how it had affected her life in a series of flash cards.

Devlin detailed how Coban used 22 different aliases to chat with Amanda Todd on Facebook, YouTube and Skype, demanding web cam shows. He sent her more than 700 messages and made "persistent online threats," according to Devlin.

Coban threatened to send images and videos of Todd in compromising positions to her friends and family.

"When Amanda refused to comply with his demands, Mr. Coban made good on his threats," said Justice Devlin, detailing a series of threats Coban made through various aliases to both Todd, her family and her friends.

Coban posted and shared suggestive and pornographic images of Todd on Facebook, in YouTube comments and uploaded them to image hosting sites. He also used some of his alias accounts to pose as a young friend and a concerned adult in different instances, claiming to be worried about her behaviour online.

Devlin said while she didn't find Coban's behaviour to be the "dominating factor" in her suicide, as claimed by the Crown, she did find that he caused "profound harm" that contributed to her mental health issues, depression and substance use.

"Ruining Amanda's life was Mr. Coban's expressly stated goal and was, sadly, one that he achieved," she said.

In her conclusion, Devlin warned young people about the dangers of using the internet and the ease to which adults can conceal their identity when interacting with vulnerable children.

Coban was extradited to Canada to face trial and is currently serving time in the Netherlands for similar offences against different victims. He will serve his Canadian sentence after his release there.

More to come

Support is available for anyone who has been sexually assaulted. You can access crisis lines and local support services through this Government of Canada website or the Ending Violence Association of Canada database . ​​If you're in immediate danger or fear for your safety or that of others around you, please call 911.

If you or someone you know is struggling, here's where to get help: