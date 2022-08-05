Judge instructs jury before its deliberation in online extortion case of B.C. teen Amanda Todd

The B.C. Supreme Court justice in the trial of a Dutch man charged with harassing and extorting teenager Amanda Todd told the jury to "take special care'' with the teen's statements Friday, wrapping a weeks-long trial with final instructions to jurors before they begin deliberations.

Justice Martha Devlin said the jury needs to be aware of the limitations of evidence given since Todd's death in 2021 as she didn't testify and couldn't be cross-examined at Aydin Coban's trial in New Westminster, B.C.

Giving her instructions over several hours Friday, Devlin said jury members should carefully examine the statements Todd gave to her parents, police officers and in her electronic communications when they consider Coban's verdict.

Coban, 44, has pleaded not guilty to extortion, harassment, communication with a young person to commit a sexual offence and possession and distribution of child pornography at the start of the trial two months ago.

Aydin Coban is shown in photographs at the time of his arrest, entered in an exhibit during his trial in B.C. Supreme Court. The 44-year-old pleaded not guilty to extortion, possession of child pornography and child luring in relation to the cyberbullying of Amanda Todd. (B.C. Supreme Court)

Speaking outside the courthouse Friday, Todd's mother said she believed the Crown did "a really good job" explaining the complexities of cybercrime, extortion and case law to the jury throughout the trial, while the defence "victim-blamed" and "shamed" her late daughter.

Before summarizing the evidence and testimony provided in the 38-day trial, Devlin was careful to say Friday that Coban was not charged with Todd's death.

Carol Todd, left, has become an anti-bullying advocate after her daughter Amanda died by suicide in 2012. (TELUS Originals)

Todd died by suicide on Oct. 10, 2012, at the age of 15, after being exploited online over a period of three years. Before she died, she told her story in a nine-minute video posted on YouTube.

The video spread around the world after her death, with 14.8 million views as of August.

Crown prosecutor Louise Kenworthy told the jury in her opening statements that Todd had been the victim of a persistent campaign of online "sextortion.''

Todd's mother, Carol, has attended every day of Coban's trial, sitting at the back of the courtroom a few metres from the prisoner's box where the accused sat with his back to her.