Avid baseball fan, 86, gets out to the ball game after stroke

There are few baseball fans who appreciate being at the ballpark more than 86-year-old Ed Erickson from Coquitlam, B.C.

Erickson's favourite team is the Toronto Blue Jays, but since Toronto is a long way from home, he used to get his baseball fix at Vancouver's Nat Bailey Stadium.

But two years ago he suffered a stroke that reduced his mobility and made going to games more difficult.

"Well, I'm a Canadian so I always said I'd be on the Canadian side," explains Erickson about his love of the Toronto Blue Jays. (Jesse Johnston/CBC)

"We used to go quite a bit. I used to go with my son and my son-in-law and my daughter and that," Erickson said.

"It seemed to be hard to find a parking spot and get in there. Everybody said, 'Ah, I don't want to go,' so I never went either there for a while."

A year ago, Erickson went to a game but left early because of the heat.

On Friday, the caregivers at Erickson's assisted living home rounded up a small group and brought them to the ballpark.

Erickson on the way to the baseball game at Nat Bailey Stadium. (Jesse Johnston/CBC)

Caregiver Leslie Torresan said Erickson has been looking forward to the game for ages.

"Ed had what he was going to wear [laid out] on his couch three days ago: his lucky blue shirt and his baseball cap," Torresan said.

"As soon as he saw the stadium, I think he said it felt like home. He remembered being here for many, many years, coming here with his family and enjoying the games."

Erickson watching the game from the stands with other members of his care home. (Jesse Johnston/CBC)

Erickson, who sipped on a beer in the stands, says his favourite part about being in the stadium is "watching them young guys play baseball."

"I love it here. This is my favourite spot."

With files from Jesse Johnston