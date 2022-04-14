A poultry farm in B.C.'s North Okanagan has been placed under quarantine after a highly contagious and deadly bird flu was detected in its poultry flock, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

The federal agency confirmed the presence of pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 in the poultry flock on April 13.

Officials placed the infected farm under quarantine, and have begun an investigation into the source of the virus.

The CFIA says it will also begin bringing in controls at other farms in the same area. The exact location of the infected farm has not been disclosed.

Officials say there is no threat to human health as yet.

Last week, the federal agency issued a warning to poultry farms across the country after government authorities began tracking avian flu cases in 12 farms in several provinces, including Ontario, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, Alberta and Quebec.

Virus spreads through wild birds

It said the avian flu is spreading through wild bird populations across the globe and presents a significant national concern as birds migrate to Canada.

B.C.'s Ministry of Agriculture says it is working closely with federal agents to monitor the situation in the province.

"The CFIA is leading the investigation and response, with provincial support for testing, mapping, surveillance and disposal," said Minister Lana Popham.

The ministry has also activated its emergency operations centre and will work with the CFIA, producers, industry and other stakeholders to effectively respond to this outbreak and any others that may occur in B.C.

"All poultry producers, including backyard poultry owners, are advised to increase their biosecurity practices and to be vigilant and monitor for signs of avian influenza in their flocks," Popham said.

In B.C., bird and poultry owners are legally responsible to notify authorities of serious bird diseases such as avian influenza.

If owners suspect the disease, they are asked to keep the birds on the property, and to call a local veterinarian or the Wild Bird Mortality Investigation Program hotline at 1-866-431-2473.