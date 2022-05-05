Poultry flocks in Kelowna and Richmond test positive for avian flu

Federal officials confirmed two more small poultry flocks have been infected by avian flu in British Columbia, as a growing outbreak continues to spread across the province.

The two affected flocks were in Kelowna and Richmond, B.C. according to a statement from the B.C. government.

They are the third and fourth outbreaks confirmed in "small flocks" in B.C. — that is, flocks that were not part of large commercial operations.

The first outbreak in the province was at a large commercial farm in the North Okanagan, for a total of five outbreaks in the province as of Wednesday.

The outbreak among the flock in Richmond is the first such outbreak in Metro Vancouver. The outbreak in Kelowna is the fourth in the southern Interior-Okanagan region.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) said that the flocks were infected with the highly infectious H5N1 virus, and it is likely the infected poultry got the disease by mingling with infected wild birds.

"The infected premises have been placed under quarantine by the CFIA," the B.C. government said in its statement. "B.C.'s Ministry of Agriculture and Food has notified producers within a 12-kilometre radius about the flocks with positive test results."

The latest confirmed infections are part of a larger outbreak sweeping across North America.

According to a news release from the B.C. government, seven wild birds that died between April 21 and 27 have also tested positive for H5 strains of bird flu, including three snow geese and one Canada goose in the Vanderhoof area and bald eagles in Lac la Hache, Bowen Island and Vancouver.

B.C. has ordered all commercial poultry operators with more than 100 birds to move their flocks indoors until the spring migration ends in May.

Officials have advised people with small poultry flocks to stop filling their feeders and bird baths temporarily to reduce contact between domestic animals and wild birds.

Flea markets, poultry swaps, and bird shows are also restricted until May 19, with the government saying, "Protecting people and birds from avian influenza requires the co-operation and effort of everyone".

Avian flu cases have been confirmed in several other provinces, but no infections have been detected in humans.

The CFIA has said the illness is not considered a significant concern for healthy people who are not in regular contact with infected birds.