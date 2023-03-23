Content
Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. exhibit at Burnaby mall closed due to building, fire code safety issues, city says

A Marvel-themed exhibit at a Metro Vancouver area mall has been closed due to "several building and fire code safety issues," according to the City of Burnaby. 

Message on Amazing Brentwood website says Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N will be temporarily closed

A display at Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. in Toronto.
A photo of The Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. in Toronto. The exhibit at Amazing Brentwood has been closed due to building and fire code safety issues, according to the City of Burnaby. ( Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. exhibit )

A Marvel-themed exhibit at a Burnaby, B.C., mall has been closed due to "several building and fire code safety issues," according to the city. 

A March 17 notice from the City of Burnaby reading "do not occupy" was posted outside The Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. at the Amazing Brentwood on Lougheed Highway. 

In response to a question posted to Twitter, the City of Burnaby confirmed the closure.

"This exhibit was occupied without first getting a building permit, and upon City inspection, several building and fire code safety issues were identified," the city said. 

"Therefore, the fire department ordered them to cease operations."

 

A message on the Amazing Brentwood website said The Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N will be temporarily closed "due to unforeseen circumstances."

It went on to say that ticket holders will be contacted directly to reschedule.

Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. is described as a walk-through exhibit that "trains" guests to become an agent with the fictional  S.T.A.T.I.O.N (Scientific Training And Tactical Intelligence Operative Network). The exhibit opened on March 3.

CBC has reached out the Burnaby Fire Department and exhibit organizers for comment. 

