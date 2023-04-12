Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
British Columbia·Breaking

1 dead, 3 injured in northern B.C. avalanche

A spokesperson with The Last Frontier Heliskiing Team said the fatality and injuries happened when five people were caught in an avalanche at a remote lodge north of Stewart, B.C.

Avalanche happened Tuesday afternoon at remote heliskiing lodge north of Stewart

CBC News ·
asdf
An avalanche in northern B.C. has killed one heliskier and injured three others. (CBC)

One person has died and three are injured after an avalanche hit a group of heliskiers in northern British Columbia on Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson with The Last Frontier Heliskiing Team told CBC in an email the fatality and injuries happened when five people were caught in the avalanche at the remote Bell 2 Lodge, around 150 kilometres north of Stewart, B.C.

The B.C. Coroners Service has confirmed it is investigating the fatality.

It has been a particularly bad winter for avalanche fatalities in B.C., with the death toll now at 13 since January.

More to come.

With files from Jessica Cheung

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now