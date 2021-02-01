1 skier seriously injured after B.C. avalanche carries 2 nearly 200 metres down slope
A report on the Avalanche Canada website says one skier has been seriously hurt in an avalanche on central Vancouver Island.
Experts urge caution as conditions risky on some B.C. mountains
A report on the Avalanche Canada website says one skier has been seriously hurt in an avalanche on central Vancouver Island.
The report says it happened Sunday on Mount Cameron, southwest of Courtenay.
Two skiers were caught in a slide that carried both almost 200 metres down a slope, leaving one buried nearly 1.5 metres under the debris.
The report says the second skier skidded along the slide's surface and was able to locate and free the injured person within about five minutes, but the exact condition of that person hasn't been released.
The report comes as Avalanche Canada says recent heavy snowfall has raised the slide risk to high in the alpine and some treeline sections from the South Coast and Sea-to-Sky, east to the entire Columbia range and the Kootenay-Boundary region.
A high rating means very dangerous snow conditions exist and travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.