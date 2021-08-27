Man dies in in-bounds avalanche on Whistler Mountain

A 34-year-old Whistler, B.C., man was killed Tuesday in an avalanche within the Whistler Blackcomb ski resort boundary.

According to Vail Resorts, the company that owns Whistler Blackcomb, the "ski incident" happened on Whistler Mountain in the West Ridge area and was attended by ski patrol members.

"We can confirm there was a Size 1 in-bounds avalanche involved — an investigation is underway," said a Vail spokesperson in an email.

The West Ridge run sits above a steep band of cliffs that separates the lower sections of Whistler Bowl and West Bowl. It is accessed from the Peak Express Chair and is rated black diamond.

CBC has contacted Whistler RCMP for more details.

Avalanches are rated according to their destructive potential on a scale of one to five, with a Size 1 the smallest, typically covering 10 to 30 metres in length with a material volume of about 100 cubic metres.

Avalanche Canada listed the avalanche danger in the Sea to Sky region as "considerable" on Tuesday in treeline and alpine areas. The current rating for Thursday and Friday is high.

The name of the man who died has not been released.