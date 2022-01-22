Warm weather spreads avalanche danger through southern B.C., western Alberta: forecaster

A warning from Avalanche Canada about warm weather increasing the avalanche risk has been expanded through southeastern B.C.

This week's warning for southern B.C. and western Alberta, including Glacier, Banff, Yoho and Kootenay national parks, has been extended to the South Rockies and Lizard Range regions.

Avalanche Canada said in a news release there are persistent weak layers in mountain snowpacks in the regions.

James Floyer, forecasting program supervisor for the agency, says those layers combined with warming temperatures will make natural and human-triggered avalanches much more likely.

The expanded warning is in effect until Monday.

The other affected areas include the North and South Columbias, Purcells, Kootenay-Boundary, B.C.'s Sea-to-Sky region and the South Coast Inland from Squamish to Pemberton.