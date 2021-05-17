Avalanche Canada to expand safety services in B.C. with $10-million provincial grant

The British Columbia government is providing a $10-million grant to a not-for-profit organization dedicated to avalanche safety.



Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says the grant will support the work of Avalanche Canada in its ongoing efforts to develop and deliver avalanche safety and awareness in B.C.'s mountain regions.

"The work Avalanche Canada does is vital to our public safety, particularly as interest in winter recreation grows and as the frequency of extreme weather increases due to climate change. I'm pleased we are able to work with this organization to support its important work," Farnworth said.

As interest in backcountry activities continues to soar, so does the number of inexperienced people venturing out without proper training, putting them at a higher risk for deadly consequences.

Farnworth says the grant allows the Revelstoke-based service to expand its regional avalanche forecasts and safety training programs for people using the outdoors in winter.



He says 75 per cent of all avalanche fatalities in Canada occur in B.C. and 90 per cent of Avalanche Canada's services are delivered in the province.



Gilles Valade, Avalanche Canada's executive director, says the funding will allow it to expand its services to underserved regions.

"This ensures long-term sustainability for all our programs," Valade said.

Avalanche Canada issues daily forecasts throughout the winter to much of the mountain regions of Western Canada and supports education, awareness and training programs.