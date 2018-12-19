Thieves, beware: Auto shop concerned explosion possible as multiple gas tanks drilled and emptied

Thieves have been stealing gas from a Kamloops auto repair shop for the past month but that's not the main problem the shop owners are concerned about — it's the way it's being stolen.

Numerous cars at Franco's Auto Service have had their gas tanks drilled and emptied over the past weeks, said owner Franco Annicchiarico.

He's worried that the sparks from drilling so near to the gas fumes will set of an explosion.

"It's incredible what fuel tanks can do. It's a bomb," he said. "[Whoever is doing this] can get killed, and it can kill somebody else nearby."

What looks like a water spill running down the road is actually gas leaking from a drilled tank. Franco Annicchiarico says he is also concerned about the impact of the gas spills on the environment. (Jenifer Norwell/CBC)

Annicchiarico first noticed a problem when he was bringing a customer's car into the repair from where it had been parked outside the shop and saw traces of spilt gas underneath it.

"A week later we got hit again — two more cars," he told CBC Daybreak Kamloops' Jenifer Norwell.

"Then a week later, we got hit again — this time, three vehicles."

So far, seven cars have been drilled and emptied.

Widespread damage

Stealing gas by drilling the tanks causes a huge amount of damage to the vehicles, Annicchiarico said. The tanks have to be removed, cleaned and then repaired.

In two cases, the frame of the car was drilled through to access the tank.

Franco's Auto Service is covering most of the cost of repairs, because the cars were parked outside the shop.

"I'm not concerned about the expenses — it's things that happen. It's the business," he said.

"What I'm concerned about it is that [the person] can kill himself or can kill somebody else or can damage other vehicles."

He has reported the theft and vandalism to the RCMP.