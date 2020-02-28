Tamara Jacobi grew up in an unconventional family that sought adventures in far away places.

When it came time to pick her career path she chose risk and the struggles of building a business well off the beaten path.

The family runs Tailwind Jungle Lodge on Mexico's Pacific coast in Nayarit state. Jacobi decided to join them in their wilderness setting rather than take a job offer on Wall Street in New York.

Fifteen years later, the business is thriving and Jacobi wanted to reach out to others who have hopes of a life outside the norm including surfers, brewers, naturalists, podcasters and other creatives.

Enter her new book Wildpreneurs that's part memoir, part start-up guide.

Wildpreneurs is published by Harper-Collins and is available online and in-stores.