Author chronicles path to making adventure your life's work
Tamara Jacobi chose to help run her family's Mexican jungle retreat over a job on Wall Street
Tamara Jacobi grew up in an unconventional family that sought adventures in far away places.
When it came time to pick her career path she chose risk and the struggles of building a business well off the beaten path.
The family runs Tailwind Jungle Lodge on Mexico's Pacific coast in Nayarit state. Jacobi decided to join them in their wilderness setting rather than take a job offer on Wall Street in New York.
Fifteen years later, the business is thriving and Jacobi wanted to reach out to others who have hopes of a life outside the norm including surfers, brewers, naturalists, podcasters and other creatives.
Enter her new book Wildpreneurs that's part memoir, part start-up guide.
WATCH | Jacobi explains to Our Vancouver host Jason D'Souza the mantra behind Wildpreneurs
Wildpreneurs is published by Harper-Collins and is available online and in-stores.
