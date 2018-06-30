Man loses limbs after falling from train in B.C., RCMP say

RCMP say an Australian man was seriously injured after falling from a train in the B.C. Interior on Friday night.

Mounties were called to the tracks near Revelstoke after someone reported a trespasser around 4:30 a.m.

Officers found the 25-year-old near Victoria Road and Wright Street.

A statement said some of his limbs had been completely or partially amputated — injuries "consistent with being struck by a train or falling off a train."

Police said the man appeared to have fallen off the train and been struck by more train cars.

Staff. Sgt. Kurt Grabinsky said the man was conscious and told the officers about "riding the train."

The man was taken to hospital.

The CP Rail tracks were closed, but have since reopened.

