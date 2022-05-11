Aurora Cannabis to close outdoor growing facility in B.C.
Company says fewer than 10 jobs will be affected
Aurora Cannabis Inc. says it will wind down operations at an outdoor grow site in the B.C. Interior.
The Edmonton-based cannabis company says it no longer has a need for the Westwold property called Aurora Valley because it recently acquired Thrive Cannabis, which has indoor and outdoor grow facilities.
Aurora spokesperson Kate Hillyar said in an email to The Canadian Press that fewer than 10 employees will be affected by the closure of the site, which is around 45 kilometres southeast of Kamloops.
She says staff were informed of the decision ahead of the spring planting season and were offered transition opportunities wherever possible.
Hillyar said Aurora Valley was mostly an exploratory outdoor grow operation, whereas Thrive's outdoor site has been commercializing product for years.
Aurora announced it would buy Thrive parent company TerraFarma Inc. in March in exchange for $38 million in cash and shares.
