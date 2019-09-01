Northern lights may be visible in B.C., thanks to geomagnetic storm

British Columbians may be treated to a rare glimpse of the northern nights — also known as aurora borealis — this weekend.

According to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a geomagnetic storm watch is in effect for Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, and that will produce an aurora visible in the southern parts of Canada.

The organization's Space Weather Prediction Center says storm levels will be light to start, but heading into Sunday, the storm may be upgraded to moderate.

"These aren't super strong storms, but they're certainly enough to enhance the aurora on the Canada-U.S. border," said Robert Rutledge, chief of the Space Weather Prediction Center at NOAA.

For those in B.C., the best time to see the light show will be on Saturday night, extending to 2 a.m. Sunday, according to the Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

"If the skies are dark enough and clear you could get a better than normal chance to see the aurora," said Rutledge.

With files from Yvette Brend