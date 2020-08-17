1,600 lightning strikes illuminate B.C.'s South Coast after sweltering weekend

Parts of B.C.'s South Coast were treated to a dazzling lightning show Sunday night.

Between 5 p.m. Sunday and 5 a.m. Monday, about 1,600 lightning strikes flashed across southern Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast, and the western parts of the Lower Mainland, said Environment Canada meteorologist Trevor Smith.

"It's somewhat unusual to see that number of lightning strikes," he said.

This weekend's heat is to blame for the storm, which swept across the South Coast before moving into the central Interior, after a high-pressure ridge of warm air broke down.

"There's a lot of buildup of energy in the lower atmosphere," Smith said.

"When we see a small disturbance moving up from the south — just a little bit of cooling in the higher levels in the atmosphere — it destabilizes things enough to get these high-level thunderstorm clouds to develop."

Here is a quick video of the lightning in the Vancouver area <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCStorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/TEB6N4duy3">pic.twitter.com/TEB6N4duy3</a> —@kylejharms

Smith noted the show wasn't technically dry lightning, which occurs when the lower atmosphere is dry and precipitation evaporates before it reaches the ground.

Vancouver Island saw a few showers, although the rain wasn't heavy like a typical thunderstorm.

Any other Vancouver folks up watching this lightning show? Feel like we've had more thunder in 15 minutes than the last 10 years combined. —@paulboechler

Wildfire risk

The B.C. Wildfire Service reported 10 new fires in the past two days, including at least three new spot fires that flared on Sunday in the Nanaimo area.

Smith noted lightning without precipitation poses the greatest risk for wildfires.

Fire danger ratings across much of the lower third of the province are ranked high to extreme, but a weekend of torrential rain in northwestern B.C., means the fire risk there is listed as very low.

Big thunder and lightning happen on North Shore(?) Vancouver. I hope no forest fires comes from this. —@YVRDaniel

Temperature records broken

Environment Canada is forecasting another day of sizzling heat through much of British Columbia's southern Interior, Okanagan and Fraser Canyon.

The weather office says 13 temperature records were broken or tied across southern B.C. on Sunday.

The Fraser Canyon community of Lytton was the hot spot in Canada at 41.2 C, which broke the old record of 40.4 set 12 years ago.

Heat warnings remain posted for the Fraser Canyon, as well as the Okanagan, North and South Thompson, Cariboo and 100 Mile regions.

Forecasters say temperatures are expected to moderate slightly but remain at least in the mid-30s.