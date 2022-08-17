Environment Canada forecasts 'short-lived' heat wave for parts of B.C. this week

British Columbia residents are being warned about what Environment Canada calls a "short-lived" heat wave with daytime highs over 30 degrees in several regions, from eastern Vancouver Island to the southern Interior.

The weather agency has issued a series of heat warnings, saying a strong ridge of high pressure will set in tomorrow and last until at least Thursday.

It says daytime highs between 29 and 35 degrees inland and 27 degrees near the water are expected for Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound, the Fraser Valley, the east coast of Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

The forecast for the Fraser Canyon, the South Thompson and the Central Okanagan shows residents of communities including Lytton, Lillooet, Kelowna and Penticton can expect daytime highs between 35 and 40 degrees.

Heat Warnings have been issued for parts of B.C. The hottest days are expected to be Wed-Thu (Aug. 16 & 17). 🌡️<br>Do you know how to keep you & your family/friends cool during the heat? Check out some tips in the infographics.<br><br>Warnings: <a href="https://t.co/hM6smDLmqJ">https://t.co/hM6smDLmqJ</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCStorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHeat?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHeat</a> <a href="https://t.co/Boc2Ll9McC">pic.twitter.com/Boc2Ll9McC</a> —@ECCCWeatherBC

The heat warnings also cover inland sections of the north coast, including Terrace and Kitimat, where daytime highs are set to near 30 degrees.

Unsettled weather and potentially cooler temperatures are expected Friday.

Environment Canada says the hottest time of the day will be late afternoon to early evening, and it's urging people to watch for the symptoms of heat illness, such as dizziness, nausea, rapid breathing and extreme thirst.

Cities open cooling centres

Interior Health, the health authority for where the heat is expected to be greatest, is advising residents to take precautions to beat the heat: stay hydrated, avoid strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day, and stay in the shade.

People with air conditioners are advised to make sure they are in working order. People without air conditioning may want to stay with a friend or spend time in public buildings with air conditioning.

In the Lower Mainland a number of cities have cooling centres open, including Vancouver, Surrey, Burnaby, Richmond, Chilliwack, and Abbotsford.

More heat warnings coming?

CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe says the heat isn't limited to B.C.; it's being felt across a large swath of North America.

"This is all thanks to a high pressure system that has really built up over the Rockies, ushering in hot temperatures from the U.S. Southwest all the way up into the Northwest Territories where heat warnings are also in place," Wagstaffe said.

She adds that while this hot spell might only last a few days, it might not be long before another arrives.

"We may see heat warnings issued once again next week. The long, long range forecast for British Columbia is hot through to the start of the fall."