Auditor General says B.C. government under reporting budget surplus by $5.7B

B.C.'s auditor general say the province is understating the budget surplus presented Thursday by $5.7 billion.

In an opinion paper released Friday, Carol Bellringer says the true surplus should have been recorded as $7.2 billion rather than $1.5 billion reported by Finance Minister Carole James.

"What we're saying is that the financial health of the province is actually better than reported and that the accumulation of [the surplus] is quite significant," said Bellringer.

Bellringer said the discrepancy is a result of the government choosing not to adhere to generally accepted accounting principles, specifically in the way it accounts for funds received from the federal government for capital projects.

"... government records the revenues over a much longer period than the standards allow, meaning these revenues have been under-reported and cloud the province's true financial position," wrote Bellringer.

She said it's important to stick to public sector accounting standards to create consistency in reporting and allow for B.C.'s financial statements to be more easily compared with other Canadian jurisdictions.