Beautiful B.C.: Here are some of the stunning photos we've received this week
British Columbia

Beautiful B.C.: Here are some of the stunning photos we've received this week

Every week, we ask readers to send in their best photos of B.C.'s natural beauty so we can showcase them online and share them on social media.

Want to share your photos of B.C.? Send them to bcphotos@cbc.ca

CBC News ·
This photo was taken on Dec. 24, 2019 on the banks of the Fraser River outside of Chilliwack, B.C. Mt. Cheam is reflected in the water. (Manbir Singh Banwait )

From mountaintops to ocean views, sunsets to skylines, send what you've snapped to bcphotos@cbc.ca.

Enjoy the gallery and check back weekly as we share more submitted photos.

A sunrise at Lighthouse Park in West Vancouver on Dec. 22, 2019. (Nick Judge)
A Bohemian waxwing feasts on a crab apple tree in Golden, B.C. (Claude Schweizer)
Birds flock near Brunswick Point Trail in Delta, B.C. on Dec. 22, 2019. (Ae Ran Park)
A bald eagle shoots a look at the George C. Reifel Migratory Bird Sanctuary in Delta, B.C. on Dec. 22, 2019. (Peter Wynne)
A photo of the "Lions" north of Vancouver on Dec. 22, 2019. (Frank Palmer)
A glorious sunset in Chilliwack, B.C. on Dec. 22, 2019. (Lorelei Bennett)
