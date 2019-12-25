Beautiful B.C.: Here are some of the stunning photos we've received this week
Every week, we ask readers to send in their best photos of B.C.'s natural beauty so we can showcase them online and share them on social media.
Want to share your photos of B.C.? Send them to bcphotos@cbc.ca
Every week, we ask readers to send in their best photos of B.C.'s natural beauty so we can showcase them online and share them on social media.
From mountaintops to ocean views, sunsets to skylines, send what you've snapped to bcphotos@cbc.ca.
Enjoy the gallery and check back weekly as we share more submitted photos.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.