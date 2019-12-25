Beautiful B.C.: Here are some of the stunning photos we've received this week

Every week, we ask readers to send in their best photos of B.C.'s natural beauty so we can showcase them online and share them on social media.

From mountaintops to ocean views, sunsets to skylines, send what you've snapped to bcphotos@cbc.ca.

Enjoy the gallery and check back weekly as we share more submitted photos.

A sunrise at Lighthouse Park in West Vancouver on Dec. 22, 2019. (Nick Judge)

A Bohemian waxwing feasts on a crab apple tree in Golden, B.C. (Claude Schweizer)

Birds flock near Brunswick Point Trail in Delta, B.C. on Dec. 22, 2019. (Ae Ran Park)

A bald eagle shoots a look at the George C. Reifel Migratory Bird Sanctuary in Delta, B.C. on Dec. 22, 2019. (Peter Wynne)

A photo of the "Lions" north of Vancouver on Dec. 22, 2019. (Frank Palmer)