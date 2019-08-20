Racetrack raid goes back to 10-month-old tip alleging misconduct by gaming employee

The provincial employee implicated in Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) raid this week at Hastings Racecourse does not currently have access to any Gaming Policy and Enforcement Branch offices or government systems, according the Ministry of the Attorney General.

It was revealed at Immigration and Refugee Board hearings in Vancouver on Wednesday that a enforcement branch staff member allegedly falsified documents to allow foreign nationals without work permits to work as groomers at the horse racing facility. An investigation into those allegations is underway.

In the course of the hearings, it was reported that workers paid hundreds of dollars for the licences, believing they were allowed to work.

Seven men from Mexico were arrested in a CBSA raid at the race track early Monday morning. All seven men have been ordered out of the country and released from CBSA detention until their trips home.

Now the Ministry of the Attorney General has revealed that Monday's raid was a result of a tip going back 10 months, long before the workers even arrived in the country and began work at the track.

"Following a complaint received by the Attorney General in October 2018, Gaming Policy and Enforcement Branch immediately launched an investigation," a statement from a ministry spokesperson reads, without explaining the nature of the complaint.

Gaming officials then contacted CBSA with information gleaned from its investigation, leading to a second investigation by border officials.

"CBSA subsequently led and directed enforcement action at Hastings Racecourse," said the ministry spokesperson, adding that gaming officials collaborated with the CBSA investigation that led to the expulsion of seven workers from Canada for at least a year.

A ministry spokesperson would not clarify whether gaming officials are still investigating the allegations. In a brief statement sent in response to an interview request, the spokesperson did not say whether the employee has been fined, fired or charged with any offence.

"[The gaming enforcement branch] has taken steps to secure the integrity of licensing and registration at Hastings Racecourse," said the ministry spokesperson.

Everyone working in the gaming industry in British Columbia — including racetracks — must register with gaming officials. Anyone working in horse racing must also obtain a licence for the specific track where they're employed.

Do you have more to add to this story? Email rafferty.baker@cbc.ca

