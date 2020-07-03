Attention bookworms: Some Vancouver libraries will reopen later this month

The Vancouver Public Library's central location and four branches are getting set to reopen after four months of closure caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The central library and Britannia, Kitsilano, Renfrew and South Hill branches will open their doors again on July 14, while takeout services will be expanded to five locations throughout the city.

"The temporary closure of libraries due to COVID-19 was a loss for our patrons, who rely on libraries for access to information, or to support the learning and entertainment needs of their families," Jennifer Chan, board chair for the Vancouver Public Library, said in a news release.

"I am grateful that the collective efforts of our community in fighting COVID-19 have allowed us to safely reopen."

Appointment-only takeout service for library materials will be available Tuesday to Saturday at the Champlain Heights, Dunbar, Firehall, Hastings and Kensington branches. Takeout services will expand throughout the summer, with the goal of seeing all branches reopen in September.

Book returns will be allowed beginning July 7 at all reopened and takeout locations, but all due dates have been suspended until September, so there's no need to rush.

"We want to thank everyone for their support and patience as we gradually reopen," chief librarian Christina de Castell said.

"Reopening a large library system like VPL is a complex undertaking, and we are ensuring that as we begin to welcome everyone back to the library, we provide the services people need with appropriate health and safety measures."

All libraries have been closed since March 16 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.