Kelowna man facing attempted murder charge after Halloween night assault outside H20 centre

A 30-year-old Kelowna man is facing an attempted murder charge after what RCMP are calling a "serious assault" outside the H20 Adventure and Fitness Centre on Halloween night.

A 23-year-old man sustained serious injuries in the attack and was taken to Kelowna General Hospital, according to police.

RCMP officers taped off a large area outside the recreation centre after the incident on Saturday evening.

RCMP investigators also attended a home several blocks away on Old Meadows Road where they took a shirtless man into custody on Saturday night, according to photos taken at the scene by witnesses.

RCMP taped off a large area in front of the H20 centre in Kelowna after an assault on Saturday evening. (Sarah Penton / CBC)

Police arrested 30-year-old Jesse Pez and have recommended a charge of attempted murder, according to Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

"He has remained in custody and his next scheduled court appearance is Nov. 2," Noseworthy said.

On Monday morning, officers remained at the home on Old Meadows Road as well as at the H20 centre, which is a YMCA facility.

Bloody hand prints were visible on the siding of the home and a trail of blood could be seen from the H2O centre leading through the parking lot and down Gordon Avenue.

Bloody hand prints on the side of a home on Old Meadows Road where RCMP officers arrested one man in connection to an assault outside Kelowna's H20 centre on Saturday. (Sarah Penton / CBC)

Police have not indicated the nature of the injuries suffered by the victim or whether a weapon was used in the assault.

The B.C. Prosecution Service is now assessing the RCMP's investigative file for charge approval, said Noseworthy.

A spokesperson for the B.C. Prosecution Service said in an email its office had not yet completed the charge assessment, but that Pez would appear in Kelowna court on Monday afternoon to set a date for a bail hearing.