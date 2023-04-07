Up to 150 mm of rain to drench B.C.'s South Coast this Easter weekend

B.C.'s South Coast is going to get drenched this Easter weekend, Environment Canada says.

A special weather statement says between 30 and 150 millimetres of rain is expected between Friday and Sunday evening and, combined with melting snow, it might lead to flooding in low-lying areas.

Wind warnings are also in effect along the Sunshine Coast and in Haida Gwaii.

Environment Canada meteorologist Johnson Zhong says two systems will move over the coast this weekend.

The first system will hit Vancouver Island on Friday evening and will reach the North Shore on Saturday morning, bringing 15-35 millimetres of rain.

This will be followed by an atmospheric river that will settle in on Saturday evening, bringing between 50 and 100 mm until Sunday night.

What is an atmospheric river? Duration 1:23 It's a term that became more widely known after record-setting flooding hit B.C. in November 2021, but as meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe explains, atmospheric rivers are not new to the province.

"The front is going to move across the South Coast, especially the Lower Mainland, on Sunday evening with a very intense precipitation," said Zhong.

He said the freezing level will rise to around 1,500 metres, increasing snowmelt.

"The intensity of the rain is going to have an impact to create localized flooding, it's possible, mostly on Sunday afternoon or evening," said Zhong.

Not unusual

CBC meteorologist Joanna Wagstaffe says it is not unusual to see a spring rain event like this.

"This is the kind of event we will worry about if we see a lot of them through the spring months, but at this point it's just localized flooding that's the main concern this weekend," she said.

Wagstaffe says some sunshine might break through by Monday afternoon.

Friday's rainy weather forced the Vancouver Canadians to postpone their season-opening game at Nat Bailey Stadium. They will now play on Saturday.