Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
British Columbia·New

Up to 150 mm of rain to drench B.C.'s South Coast this Easter weekend

A special weather statement says between 30 and 150 millimetres of rain is expected on B.C.'s South Coast between Friday and Sunday evening and, combined with melting snow, it might lead to flooding in low-lying areas. 

Meteorologists warn low-lying areas could see flooding as heavy rain combines with snowmelt

Michelle Gomez · CBC News ·
A person in a long black coat walks along the seawall with a rainbow umbrella.
A man braves the rain on the Stanley Park Seawall in January 2022. (Andrew Lee/CBC)

B.C.'s South Coast is going to get drenched this Easter weekend, Environment Canada says. 

A special weather statement says between 30 and 150 millimetres of rain is expected between Friday and Sunday evening and, combined with melting snow, it might lead to flooding in low-lying areas. 

Wind warnings are also in effect along the Sunshine Coast and in Haida Gwaii. 

Environment Canada meteorologist Johnson Zhong says two systems will move over the coast this weekend. 

The first system will hit Vancouver Island on Friday evening and will reach the North Shore on Saturday morning, bringing 15-35 millimetres of rain.

This will be followed by an atmospheric river that will settle in on Saturday evening, bringing between 50 and 100 mm until Sunday night. 

What is an atmospheric river?

5 months ago
Duration 1:23
It's a term that became more widely known after record-setting flooding hit B.C. in November 2021, but as meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe explains, atmospheric rivers are not new to the province.

"The front is going to move across the South Coast, especially the Lower Mainland, on Sunday evening with a very intense precipitation," said Zhong. 

He said the freezing level will rise to around 1,500 metres, increasing snowmelt.

"The intensity of the rain is going to have an impact to create localized flooding, it's possible, mostly on Sunday afternoon or evening," said Zhong. 

Not unusual

CBC meteorologist Joanna Wagstaffe says it is not unusual to see a spring rain event like this. 

"This is the kind of event we will worry about if we see a lot of them through the spring months, but at this point it's just localized flooding that's the main concern this weekend," she said. 

Wagstaffe says some sunshine might break through by Monday afternoon. 

Friday's rainy weather forced the Vancouver Canadians to postpone their season-opening game at Nat Bailey Stadium. They will now play on Saturday. 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Michelle Gomez

Michelle Gomez is a CBC writer in Vancouver. You can contact her at michelle.gomez@cbc.ca.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    Related Stories

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Become a CBC Account Holder

    Join the conversation  Create account

    Already have an account?

    now