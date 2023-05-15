The embattled CEO of Atira Women's Resource Society, Janice Abbott, has resigned after a damning audit found conflict of interest violations involving her husband, the former head of B.C. Housing.

Atira announced Abbott's departure in a statement Monday.

"The board and staff at Atira are deeply committed to serving and protecting women and children and providing much needed housing. We are confident that this path forward will allow us to focus on the essential work with fewer distractions," board chair Elva Kim wrote.

Atira, the largest housing operator in B.C., returned nearly $2 million in surplus funds to the province and announced a third-party review of its policies and practices after the audit of B.C. Housing last week.

The report said former B.C. Housing CEO Shayne Ramsay directed funds to Atira, despite being married to Abbott, and repeatedly influenced decisions that benefited the society.

The probe found Atira bypassed traditional communication channels and went straight to senior members of the Crown corporation for funding requests.

Atira was also awarded contracts directly, "without transparent, competitive processes designed to ensure the proper use of public funds,'' the report said.

Inadequate oversight at B.C. Housing's board "resulted in a culture whereby it was deemed acceptable to tolerate non-compliance with [conflict of interest] policies," it added.