One of Vancouver's oldest martial arts club says it's grappling with declining membership as young people turn to other hobbies.

At its peak, Hon Hsing Athletic Club had around 200 members in the 1960s and 70s. That number has dropped to 35 in 2019.

"It's really hard nowadays you know," says kung fu master Peter Wong. "Because computers, cell phones — and kids are not as [focused] as they used be."

Since it was founded in 1939, the club has been responsible for dragon and lion dances at some of Metro Vancouver's key Chinese New Year celebrations.

In Chinese tradition, the colourful dances help ward off negativity while ushering in good luck and auspiciousness.

Members of the Hon Hsing Athletic Club mid-jump during a lion dance practice. (Lien Yeung/CBC)

This year, the troupe of young men in their teens and twenties have been rehearsing for performances in Chinatown's Spring Festival Parade and festivities at Aberdeen Centre.

"It's a huge responsibility and a huge pride for us to maintain that tradition for us til this day," says Danny Quon, the group's dance director.

Keepin' it real

In the fight for students' attention, the club has kept classes free and now invites others outside of the Chinese Canadian community to join.

While class is in session, Quon, 37, has also introduced measures to better hold the students' attention, like requiring them to deposit their cell phones in a storage box.

Students are asked to place their cell phones in this box prior to Hong Hsing kung fu and dance practices. (Lien Yeung/CBC)

"This is the box that's helping us keep things real here at Hon Hsing," said Quon with a laugh.

Rehearsals don't get underway until students drop their mobile phones into the covered box.

The temporary suspension of modern technology seems natural at Hon Hsing.

Not only are ancient art forms being taught, its clubhouse hearkens to a different time.

Members of the Hon Hsing Athletic club stand behind members of the Wong's Benevolent Association, patrons of the club. Danny Quon is in second row, fourth from the left, (Lien Yeung/CBC)

Housed in a 110-year old building on East Pender Street, its walls are covered with a rainbow of old lion dance heads, archival photos and newspaper clippings from the group's heyday.

A nearly life-sized shrine to the club's ancestor overlooks the space.

More than martial arts

Quon says his father introduced him to Hon Hsing when he was just eight years old.

Over the years, he's come to appreciate the group's cultural significance to the community which is why he's concerned about the membership decline.

For those who make it to class, he tries to pass on an important lesson.

"It's more than just lifting up a lion head or a dragon or doing martial arts," said Quon. "You're actually helping the community by keeping these places alive."