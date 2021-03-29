New AstraZeneca guidelines could throw wrench into B.C.'s vaccination rollout

British Columbia's plan to immunize more than 300,000 frontline workers in April could be affected when the National Advisory Committee on Immunization issues new guidelines for the use of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine.

Sources have told CBC that NACI intends to pause the use of AstraZeneca in people under the age of 55 following reports of rare blood clots in some immunized patients.

The updated guidelines will be issued later Monday, according to sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

On March 18, the provincial government announced a priority group that includes teachers, child-care staff, grocery store employees and first responders would receive a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine in April.

Premier John Horgan is scheduled to appear at a media conference at 1 p.m., although there is no word on what he will be announcing.

Last week, teachers in Surrey began receiving early access to COVID-19 vaccinations because of the higher rate of coronavirus transmission in the district.

On Twitter, Surrey school district superintendent Jordan Tinney said staff getting immunized Monday were receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

In a call with <a href="https://twitter.com/Fraserhealth?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Fraserhealth</a> this morning, we were informed that all our vaccinations today are Pfizer, all schools are aware. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/sd36learn?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#sd36learn</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/surreybc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#surreybc</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/whiterockbc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#whiterockbc</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/whiterockcity?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@whiterockcity</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CityofSurrey?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CityofSurrey</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/SurreyTeachers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SurreyTeachers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CUPE728?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CUPE728</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Surrey_Schools?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Surrey_Schools</a> —@jordantinney

On Monday, P.E.I. announced it was suspending use of the AstraZeneca for 18- to 29-year-olds pending further information from Health Canada.

P.E.I. had previously earmarked the AstraZeneca vaccine for public workers in that specific age cohort.