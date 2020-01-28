Police release video in West End attack that left man with severe brain injuries

Vancouver police are once again asking anyone who may have witnessed a Nov. 30 assault that left a West End man with severe brain injuries to come forward.

A newly released surveillance video shows two men and a woman in the area at the time of the incident..

VPD believe the trio may have information related to the attack on 46-year-old Andrew Kurra

VPD Sgn't Aaron Roed said the assault happened around 12:40 a.m. on Thurlow Street near Davie in the city's West End.

Police don't believe Kurra, who was walking alone at the time, knew his attackers.

"We don't believe that they were getting together for any specific reason. We do believe this was a random encounter. That's also why we're asking and appealing to people to please come forward and let us know what happened."

Police say they do know the victim was having an argument with his attackers before he was assaulted, but they don't know what the argument was about.

The attack was so horrific Kurra was left with severe brain injuries. He's still in the hospital unable to speak to police.

"The incident didn't just affect him physically. He is going to be dealing with rehabilitation for the rest of his life. It's life changing and life altering. We don't expect him to fully recover in any way."

Police are asking do you recognize these three people?

A 46-year-old man was attacked on Thurlow street near Davie in Vancouver's West End on Nov. 30, 2019. Police believe the three people in the video have information related to the assault. 0:56

The surveillance video shows a group of three people police believe are associated with, or have information about, the assault.

Roed hopes by releasing it publicly the people in the video will come forward or someone who knows them will be able to identify them.

"These three people are associated to each other and we believe that they have information regarding this serious assault which has left one West End male in hospital fighting for his life."

Anyone with any information is asked to call VPD Investigators at 604-717-2541 or if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.