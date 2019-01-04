Assault suspect arrested after police chase through Fraser Valley

Surrey RCMP arrested an assault suspect Thursday night after a chase that took them all the way from Chilliwack to Langley.

According to a police press release, the action began at about 8 p.m. PT with reports of a possible assault in progress inside a white BMW sedan. Investigators soon learned the vehicle may have been en route to Chilliwack.

An officer with the police dog service located the car in Chilliwack and pulled up behind the vehicle, but the driver allegedly reversed and crashed into the cruiser before fleeing the area.

Officers from multiple jurisdictions followed the suspect along Highway 1 through Abbotsford and Langley before the car ran over a spike belt that had been placed on the road. The BMW finally stopped near 232 Street in Langley, where the suspect was arrested.

A passenger — the suspected assault victim — was found safe inside the car. The suspect is scheduled to appear in court Friday.