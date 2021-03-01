Surrey high school student in hospital after being assaulted with a weapon

Surrey RCMP are investigating an assault with a weapon that injured a youth at a high school in Newton Monday morning.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., Surrey RCMP responded to a call at Panorama Ridge Secondary.

Police say a male youth was injured outside of the school. He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

"Police placed the school on a hold and secure until the safety of all of the students was confirmed," according to a statement from Surrey RCMP.

Police say it appears the assault is related to an ongoing dispute between parties known to each another — and there will be increased police presence at the school as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604 599 0502, or Crime Stoppers.