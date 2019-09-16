An assault investigation in Hope, B.C., has led to a young man's arrest and the seizure of firearms and stolen property at three different homes in the Fraser Valley town, RCMP say.

Jacob Paul Sihata, 19, has been charged with several offences including possession of stolen property under $5,000, driving while disqualified, fleeing from police, assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats and forcibly seizing a person.

The assault in question is alleged to have happened on the afternoon of Aug. 31, when RCMP in Hope responded to a call about a person being dragged through a wooded area near Lake of the Woods, to the north of the town.

Officers identified a suspect and linked the alleged assault to a vehicle that failed to stop for police on Douglas Street earlier that day, as well as the theft of a vehicle on Flood Hope Road on Aug. 25, Upper Fraser Valley RCMP said in a statement.

Sihata was arrested in the 200-block of Robertson Crescent on Sept. 3.

Police say Sihata is linked to three addresses covered by search warrants:

Two residences in the 400-block of 6th Avenue

One residence in the 300-block of Ferry Landing Road.

Sporting goods and tools suspected to have been stolen were seized at the 6th Avenue properties, while firearms, ammunition, a bicycle and evidence linked to the assault investigation were seized at the Ferry Landing Road residence.

Sihata remains in custody pending further criminal charges, and is expected in court in September.

The victim of the alleged assault was taken to hospital but released after being examined, RCMP said.