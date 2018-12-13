A man seeking a B.C. teaching certificate can move ahead with his human rights complaint after a tribunal denied an application from the province's Teacher Regulation Branch (TRB) to have the complaint thrown out.

The man, who was granted anonymity in the decision, is arguing that a long delay by the TRB in deciding whether he should be certified to teach in B.C. amounts to discrimination on the basis of a criminal conviction unrelated to his proposed profession.

The man claims the delays have cost him years of salary, benefits and union seniority.

The case appears to revolve around a sexual assault charge against the man that was ultimately stayed, and an assertion by the TRB that a staffing shortage is slowing the teacher certification process.

When the man filed his teacher's certification application in December 2016, he disclosed that: "In 2010 I was charged with sexual assault against my fiancée at the time. When it came time for the court date, she changed her story and Crown stayed the charges against me."

After asking for and receiving more information from the man, the TRB's director ordered an investigation into his fitness to teach and appointed an investigator.

Backlog in correspondence, applications: TRB

In early February 2018, more than a year later, the man still hadn't heard whether he would be certified. That's when his lawyer wrote the TRB advising that he would take legal action if there wasn't a decision in 30 days.

The TRB says due to a high volume of incoming correspondence, it didn't get to the lawyer's letter until late April 2018.

Additionally, the TRB director explained there was a backlog in applications, particularly those requiring an investigation, because the volume of requests had double in the past year with no corresponding staffing increases.

The man filed his human rights complaint on May 17, 2018.

In July 2018 the investigator said she had developed concerns about aspects of the man's behaviour based on some interviews and the TRB director ordered the the investigation be expanded to include additional allegations about his fitness to teach.

In October of that year, the TRB filed the application to dismiss the man's human rights complaint.

In her decision to reject that application, B.C. Human Rights Tribunal member Devyn Cousineau said the man's complaint was more than conjecture and warranted the time and expense of a hearing.

She also stressed that her decision "is not a prediction about whether or not the complaint is likely to succeed."

The TRB still has yet to decide whether to issue the man a teaching certificate.