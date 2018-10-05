Skip to Main Content
Manslaughter charge laid after young woman's body found in Richmond home

Solaris Dey, 23, was arrested shortly after 19-year-old Aspen Pallot was found dead inside the house Thursday.

Solaris Dey, 23, has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a 19-year-old woman in Richmond, B.C. (RCMP)

A man has been charged in relation to the death of a woman whose body was found in a Richmond, B.C., home on Thursday.

Aspen Pallot, 19, was found dead in the 7000 block of Westminster Highway shortly after midnight on Thursday.

Solaris Onatta Running Dey, 23, was arrested nearby shortly after.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said he has since been charged with manslaughter. He was expected to appear in court on Friday.

IHIT Cpl. Frank Jang said Pallot and Dey knew each other.

"Investigators would still like to speak with Miss Pallot's closest friends and associates who may have information regarding her death," said IHIT Cpl. Frank Jang.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous. 

