Nest of invasive Asian giant hornets destroyed in Nanaimo
Reports of a second nest nearby are under investigation
A group of beekeepers and some government scientists have tracked down and eradicated a nest of invasive and destructive Asian giant hornets in Nanaimo.
The nest was discovered in the ground in the Robin's Park area on Wednesday evening, according to a press release from the B.C. government.
With some advice from the provincial apiculturist and help from a government entomologist, the beekeepers used carbon dioxide to clear out the nest.
The hornets will be preserved and examined to determine where they might have come from, according to the press release. Officials are also investigating reports of a second nest in the area.
Asian giant hornets are the largest of all hornet species and they feed exclusively on insects, including honeybees.
The insects were found for the first time in B.C. in August, and reports from the public helped lead the way to the nest.
Stings from these hornets can be very painful, according to the province. People who are stung more than 10 times are at risk of developing a toxic or allergic reaction.
The hornets are currently dormant, but anyone who comes across a nest should leave it alone and leave the area.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.